Here is the real reason why 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj was postponed

The Shaji Kailas film 'Kaduva' which was set for release on June 30 has been postponed by one week. Undeterred by this, the makers are going on a full-fledged promotional spree. The team members, including actors Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon, were in Kochi recently.

Now, we hear that the film release has been postponed as the High Court has intervened and directed the Censor board to verify if the petition filed by Jose Kuruvinakunnel, a planter and Kerala Congress (J) leader from Pala, alleging that the film will defame him and his family, holds water.

The plaintiff says that he is known as Kuruvinakkunnel Kuruvachan and that the lead actor in 'Kaduva' plays a character known as Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan in the film. The film mixes real events of his life with fake ones. The audience will think that the fake scenes also actually happened in his life. The petition states that this would be detrimental to his privacy and dignity.

The case started with the complaint of Jose Kuruvinakkunnel, a Kuruvachan, that the film in which Prithviraj plays the role of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan is based on his life story. However, screenwriter Jinu Abraham explained that the film is not Kuruvachan's story and its protagonist is only a fictional character. After a long legal battle, the cast and crew of the film had sought permission from the court to change the name of the film to 'Kaduva'.

Kuruvachan later responded that he would not allow the film to be shown even if filming was completed. The film which was supposed to release on the 30th of this month, has been postponed again. "Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the release has been postponed to next week. We apologize to the fans, theater owners, and distributors,” Prithviraj said of the postponement.

Jose Kuruvinakkunnel is of the opinion that the film will not be released in any way if he finds any similarities with his life and maintained that he will go to great lengths to do so.

Following are excerpts from an interview of Jose Kuruvinakkunnel with Manorama Online at the beginning of the case:

I came to know that the Suresh Gopy film ('Ottakkomban') and Prithviraj Sukumaran film are based on my life story. I had filed a petition in court requesting permission to read both scripts. I read the script of the Prithviraj film, 'Kaduva' and I found that there are attempts to present my story adversely. I won't allow anyone to present my life story in such a way. Things that have happened in my life have been revealed in writing before the courts, including the Supreme Court.

I heard the 'Kaduva' team is going ahead with the narrative. I also came to know that they are planning to start the shoot. But without my consent, the film will not be able to complete if they go ahead with the process of filming the story that sticks with my life. Even if the movie is over, I will not allow it to reach the theaters. Steps have been taken to officially collect the script from the court.

With my permission, the YouTube channel 'Gangs of Kino' is filming my biography in eight episodes. Its name is 'Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan'. No one will be allowed to film my story without my permission. The matter has been discussed with the lawyers.