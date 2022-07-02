Netflix server crashes post release of 'Stranger Things 4' volume two

The final two episodes of the sci-fi horror drama series 'Stranger Things 4' caused the server to crash at Netflix, the platform that is streaming the show, reports 'Variety'. According to the global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), when 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 went live.

'Variety' notes that complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within half an hour. 'Stranger Things 4' already has set the record as the No. 1 English-language series on the service in its first four weeks of release, as reported by Netflix based on total hours watched.

'Stranger Things' has been created, written and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers.

The supernatural horror-thriller has an ensemble cast featuring Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine.