Meena appeals all to stop spreading false information about husband's death

The sudden demise of South Indian actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar left fans and the film fraternity in shock. Though a section of the media initially reported that Vidyasagar died due to Covid, the Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian soon clarified that the death was not due to Covid.

Now actor Meena herself has posted a note on social media pleading the media to stop spreading false information on the matter.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise with this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter. During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the medical team who tried their best, our chief minister, health minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, colleagues, friends, family, media and my loving fans for sending love and prayers,” she wrote.

Earlier, BJP leader and actor Kushbu Sundar, who is also Meena's friend, had appealed to the media to be a little more responsible while reporting Vidyasagar's death. She had said that Vidyasagar, who already had a lung infection, contracted Covid three months ago, which worsened his situation. She urged the media to stop saying that Vidyasagar died due to Covid.

There were also rumours that Vidyasagar suffered from lung infection which was caused by pigeo droppings. However, no clarification has been made on this matter.