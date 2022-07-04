Malayalam
Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh nearly assaulted by ex-wife outside apartment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2022 10:18 AM IST Updated: July 04, 2022 10:37 AM IST
Actor Naresh
Recently, reports emerged that Naresh has married his fourth wife actress Pavithra Lokesh. Photo: YouTube still | TV5Tollywood
Actor Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh is a known cine artist in Telugu. He is best known for his works in movies like 'Dhanalakshmi, I Love You', 'Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe', among others. The actor, who is also a BJP worker, has been married thrice. Recently, reports emerged that the actor was estranged from his third wife Ramya Raghupati and has tied the knot with his fourth wife, Telugu and Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh.

However, Naresh recently clarified that the duo are not married, though for months the news of their relationship have been making rounds within the industry and among fans.

Now, a video of the actor being attacked by his third wife Ramya is going viral on social media. In the video, we can see Naresh stepping out of his apartment with police protection while Ramya can be seen trying to attack him with slippers while hurling abuses at him.

Though Naresh looks unperturbed, he can be heard shouting that the woman is a 'cheat and a fraud' from inside the elevator. While entering his car, he claimed that Ramya and a man named Rakesh Shetty are having an illicit affair and are trying to blackmail him.

It must be remembered that Ramya was recently in the news after a group of women filed a police complaint against her for cheating them in a group income scheme.

Meanwhile, Pavithra has also reportedly approached the Mysuru police and filed a complaint against stalking and cyber harassment.  

