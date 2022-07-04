Keerthy Suresh, Tovino starrer 'Vaashi' on Netflix from July 17

'Vaashi' marks the major comeback of South Indian star Keerthy Suresh to Mollywood. Now, the movie which hit theatres on June 17, is all set to release on Netflix after a week. 'Minnal Murali' star Tovino Thomas pairs opposite Keerthy Suresh in the movie, which is directed by debutant Vishnu Raghav.

The film revolves around the professional and personal life of two lawyers- Ebin and Madhavi, who are working on two ends of an intriguing and relevant case. Who will win forms the crux of the movie.

According to the makers, the movie will also stream in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada from July 17.

Earlier, there were reports that actor and director Kangana Ranaut were in talks with the movie's makers for the film's Bollywood rights. However, the film producer and Keerthy Suresh's father G Suresh Kumar had denied such reports while speaking to another online website.

The OTT rights of the film has been reportedly sold to the platform for Rs 10 crore. The film had a moderately successful run in the cinemas.