Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in 'Pushpa: The Rule' alongside Fahadh

'Pushpa: The rise', revolves around the tale of a mere woodcutter who rises to head a syndicate controlling sandalwood smuggling from Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh. The movie starring Allu Arjun went on to attain pan-Indian success as the film was made in five different languages, including Hindi.

The makers have already announced that the sequel 'Pushpa; The Rule' is expected to be bigger and will have a bigger cast.

Now, we hear that Vijay Sethupathi, who played a villain in the superhit Kamal Haasan film 'Vikram' will be playing one of the main antagonists in the sequel. Fahadh, who played the villainous SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawa, locks horns with Pushpa, will reprise his role in 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Though the makers had approached Vijay Sethupathi to play a villain in 'Pushpa: The Rise', he could not be part of the movie citing time constraints. Now, the reports are that Vijay has accepted to do a villainous role in the sequel.

According to industry sources, he will play DSP Govindappa, though the makers are yet to confirm the same.

Fans of the South Indian stars are excited to see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi share screen space together.