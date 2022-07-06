Did Edavela Babu offer to quit AMMA top post?

Though there were rumours that AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu would be resigning from the post, we now hear that the actor will not be quitting from the key post any time soon. Reportedly, Edavela Babu had offered to take up responsibility for the Vijay Babu fiasco and resign. But, Mohanlal who is the president of the organisation, and other committee members dissuaded him from making such a decision impulsively.

Vijay Babu’s (who has been accused of rape by a female actor) presence at this year’s AMMA General body meeting received a lot of flak from social media. And there was even more outrage over a video posted by AMMA which had the caption ‘Vijay Babu’s mass entry.’ It was widely implied that the video was posted with the permission of Idavela Babu and other committee members. This was discussed at the Executive Committee meeting also.

That was when Idavela Babu offered to take a break from his General Secretary post. But he was discouraged by the president and other committee members according to reports.

They also discussed Ganesh Kumar’s letter. And it was decided that they would be replying to the letter in writing. Since Shammi Thilakan asked for one more chance, his issue will be discussed in the next meeting. The decisions taken by the AMMA executive meeting will be released today through a press release.