Al Pacino, Robert De Niro mourn 'Godfather' star James Caan's demise

James Caan, who is best known for his role as the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in 'The Godfather', is no more. His long-time friends and colleagues, including actor Al Pacino, remembered the actor as a 'daring' man who was very 'funny' and incredibly 'talented'.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him. Al Pacino, who starred in 1972's The Godfather," said in a statement.

I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing." Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974's 'The Godfather: Part II',” said in a statement.

“Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy," wrote Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 TV football movie 'Brian's Song' via Twitter.

“Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best,” wrote Adam Sandler.

Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in the 1975 movie 'Funny Lady' said she was so sorry to hear about Jimmy. “He was so talented”, she wrote on Twitter.

“Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong,” said Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 movie 'Elf'.

“Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend,” wrote Gary Sinise on Twitter.

"Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan,” remembered Jon Lovitz, via Twitter.

Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan in the TV series, 'Las Vegas' said he would always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my one year old son on set.

“So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love,” wrote Maria Shriver, via Twitter.