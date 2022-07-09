'Mahaveeryar' trailer is out and there is no doubt the film is different

The trailer of Abrid Shine’s ‘Mahaveeryar’ headlining Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali just dropped in. The film which is said to be a time travel, fantasy, court, and legal proceedings drama is also sprinkled with humour and pathos. The film is co-produced by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnaz under Pauly Junior Pictures and Indian Movie Makers respectively and will hit theaters worldwide on July 21.

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Sudhir Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmarajan Ratheesh, Sudhir Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanad, Shailaja P Ambu and others in the lead roles. 'Mahaveeryar' written and directed by Abrid Shine is an adaptation of M. Mukundan's story.



Chandu Selvaraj (State award winner) has done the cinematography and Ishaan Chhabra has done the music and background score. Editing is by Manoj, sound Mixing by Vishnu Govind and Sri Shankar, Art Direction by Anees Natodi, Costume Design by Chandrakant and Melvi J, Make-up by Libin Mohanan and Baby Panicker is the main assistant director.

