Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Urmila Matondkar reveals she learnt dance from Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan

IANS
Published: July 09, 2022 10:45 AM IST Updated: July 09, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Urmila Matondkar, Saroj Khan
Urmila said she saw the ringmaster's precision in Saroj Khan who taught her a lot of things. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar had worked with late choreographer Saroj Khan on several projects including 1995 film 'Rangeela'. She considers Khan as her mentor and recalls working with her on the show 'DID Super Moms'.

Urmila, who is among the panel of judges on the show, remembers the choreographer and shared her experience working with Khan. She was judging the performance by one of the contestants Anila Rajan on the dance number 'Crazy Kiya Re' from the movie 'Dhoom 2'.

Urmila says: "My eyes were fixated on you throughout the performance. It was such beautiful choreography, and it was literally like a bolt of strong lightning in the house. I remember when I started my career, I struggled a lot. I never learnt how to dance, it was difficult for me."

RELATED ARTICLES

Recalling how Saroj Khan helped her in polish her dance skills, she said: "Soon, I started working with Saroj Khan Ji, I saw the ringmaster's precision in her and she taught me a lot of things. Similarly, the most beautiful part of your performance was the same precision and how effortlessly you performed."

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.