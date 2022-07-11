Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Cost of gym equipment gifted to Prabhas while filming 'Baahubali' is shocking

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Prabhas
The popularity of actor Prabhas skyrocketed after 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. File photos
Topic | Entertainment News

July 10 marked the seventh year anniversary of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The Telugu blockbuster directed by S S Rajamouli, can be considered a game-changer in the South Indian industry and resulted in the rise of a new wave of pan-Indian filmmaking. The popularity of actor Prabhas, who plays both Amarendra Baahubali and Sivudu (the younger version), skyrocketed after the film was released.

Now, there are reports that the filmmakers gifted the actor with a gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore so that he could undergo the much needed transformation in the film.

While Sivudu was more toned, Amarendra Baahubali had to to sport the muscular, beefed up look. Laxman Reddy, the professional bodybuilder who worked with Prabhas had earlier revealed that he had six meals everyday, which included egg whites, almonds, chicken and vegetables, among others.

RELATED ARTICLES

However, for Amarendra, he used to have eight-meals a day with a lot of meat and cheese. This was followed by rigorous physical training sessions, he said.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.