July 10 marked the seventh year anniversary of 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The Telugu blockbuster directed by S S Rajamouli, can be considered a game-changer in the South Indian industry and resulted in the rise of a new wave of pan-Indian filmmaking. The popularity of actor Prabhas, who plays both Amarendra Baahubali and Sivudu (the younger version), skyrocketed after the film was released.

Now, there are reports that the filmmakers gifted the actor with a gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore so that he could undergo the much needed transformation in the film.

While Sivudu was more toned, Amarendra Baahubali had to to sport the muscular, beefed up look. Laxman Reddy, the professional bodybuilder who worked with Prabhas had earlier revealed that he had six meals everyday, which included egg whites, almonds, chicken and vegetables, among others.

However, for Amarendra, he used to have eight-meals a day with a lot of meat and cheese. This was followed by rigorous physical training sessions, he said.