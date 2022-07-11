Film director Sasidharan, who created iconic 'Vanamala' ad, no more

Noted ad filmmaker and movie director K N Sasidharan, who created the iconic 'Vanamala' ad featuring Kavya Madhavan, passed away at his residence in Kochi on Monday morning. He was 72.

The Thrissur native, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, entered Mollywood by directing his first film 'Akkare' based on the novel by P K Nandana Varma. The film, which released in 1984, had Bharat Gopi and Madhavi in lead roles. Mohanlal and Mammootty also starred in guest roles in the film, which revolves around a government employee and his wife who are not satisfied with their modest way of living. The film was a satire as it poked fun at the the typical middle class mentality, especially in the 1980s. The movie was screened at several film festivals.

His next film 'Kaanathaya Penkutty', once again with Bharat Gopi in the lead along with Jayabharathi and Mammootty, hit the theatres in 1985.

Though Sasidharan's next film 'Nayana' starring Anupam Kher and Baby Anikha released only in 2013, the director was active in the advertising industry. The ad 'Vanamala Vannallo' created in the 1990s, which featured Kavya singing and dancing on the arrival of the 'Vanamala' soap van to the village, continues to evoke nostalgia.

Sasidharan is survived by his wife Veena and children Rithu and Mukhil. Indulekha is his daughter-in-law.