YouTuber Basheer Bashi reveals he is expecting child with second wife

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2022 05:44 PM IST
basheer-bashi-and-mashoora-announces-pregnancy
Image Credits: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

YouTuber and model Basheer Basi is a well-known face among Malayalees. The Kochi native initially shot to fame after entering the popular TV show, Big Boss. His popularity rose after he revealed that he has two wives-Suhana and Mashua.

The model already has two children with his wife Suhana, whom he married in 2009. Basheer then tied the knot with Mashura in 2018. Though many people have often been judgemental about their relationship, Basheer has always maintained that he leads a happy family life. He often shares tidbits about their life through his popular YouTube channel.

Now, the model has taken to social media to announce that his second wife Mashua is pregnant with their first child. Mashua can be seen sharing the news about her pregnancy with Suhana and the rest of the family.

Basheer revealed the news, thanking God for the blessings. "Alhamdulillah. Am very happy and excited to announce that my bangaar penjaayi is pregnant.Include us in your precious duos," he wrote. Though there were several rumours about Mashua's pregnancy in the past, the couple have often dismissed the rumours.

