Woman allegedly abused by R Kelly reveals she is engaged to him

IANS
Published: July 12, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Rapper R. Kelly gets 30 yrs in prison for sex, other offences.
R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. Photo: IANS
Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter R Kelly, who has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking, is reportedly engaged to one of his victims -- Joycelyn Savage.

In a letter to a judge and recently obtained by E! News, aspiring singer Savage shared that she and the R&B singer are engaged and asked the court to hand down a more lenient prison sentence in his case. The letter was filed by Kelly's legal team ahead of his sentencing, reports eonline.com.

"My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancee," she began in letter."I'm writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be."

Savage went on to describe her relationship with Kelly as "amazing" and called the star -- who was found guilty of all the nine charges he faced, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking -- the "best thing that's ever happened to me."

"We have a very special connection and are deeply in love," she penned in the letter. "Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind."

