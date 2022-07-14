Malayalam
Entertainment

Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Agent’ teaser to be out soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni
The makers released a poster of Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni wearing intense looks. Photos: Twitter
Topic | Entertainment News

 Mega star Mammootty has never ceased to amaze us. With a couple of back-to-back hits this year, fans of the actor can’t get enough of seeing him on the silverscreen. The actor will be sharing screen space with actor Akhil Akkineni in the spy thriller ‘Agent’which is set for release on August 12.

Recently, the makers released of poster of Mammootty in an intense look, sporting a cap and a gun. Apparently, he plays a military officer in the movie.

The teaser of the film is all set to release on July 15. Netizens are already excited about both Mammootty’s and Akhil Akkineni’s look in the film.

Akhil, who is the son of actors Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, will be seen in an action-packed avatar in the movie. This is his first collaboration with the film’s director Surender Reddy. Sakshi Vaidya will also play a prominent role in the film.  

