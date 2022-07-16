Fahadh Faasil, who essayed the role of Agent Amar in the blockbuster film 'Vikram', has been receiving rave reviews for his performance, ever since the movie hit theatres and OTTplatforms. Now, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Malayankunju' directed by Sajimon Prabhakar and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan.

Let excellence win all the time. Fahad forge ahead. All my agents should win. Failure is not a choice. Go show them what a team is all about. #FahaadhFaasil @maheshNrayanhttps://t.co/Sl4y19sFPH — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 16, 2022

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who collaborated with Fahadh in the movie, has conveyed his wishes to the actor, with a special message that hints the duo share a special bond. ‘Fazilinde kunju Endeyimanu (Fazil's child is also mine). Let excellence win all the time. Fahad forge ahead. All my agents should win. Failure is not a choice. Go show them what a team is all about,” wrote Kamal on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the film ‘Malayankunju’ is bound to be different. The theme revolves around a man named Ani Kuttan, who gets trapped 30 feet underground. The makers, who released a special poster recently has issued a warning, saying the film is not for someone who is claustrophobic.