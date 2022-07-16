Ban on film–serial shooting on Kerala Secretariat premises

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has effected a ban on the shooting of films and serials on and around the State Secretariat premises.

The government has denied all requests that were submitted seeking permission for shooting on the premises. The Home Department informed that permissions were denied as the area is a ‘high-security zone’. The Public Relations Department (PRD) would carry out any shooting on the premises for official purposes, from now on. The order was passed last month and has come into effect from now.

Reportedly, the government decided to impose the ban as frequent film shoots in the area posed a nuisance to the staff. It also created huge security concerns.

According to reports, film shoots may be allowed in special cases if permission is granted by the chief minister.