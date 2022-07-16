Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Ban on film–serial shooting on Kerala Secretariat premises

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2022 06:07 PM IST
The Public Relations Department will carry out any shooting on the premises for official purposes, from now on. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has effected a ban on the shooting of films and serials on and around the State Secretariat premises.
The government has denied all requests that were submitted seeking permission for shooting on the premises. The Home Department informed that permissions were denied as the area is a ‘high-security zone’. The Public Relations Department (PRD) would carry out any shooting on the premises for official purposes, from now on. The order was passed last month and has come into effect from now.

Reportedly, the government decided to impose the ban as frequent film shoots in the area posed a nuisance to the staff. It also created huge security concerns.

According to reports, film shoots may be allowed in special cases if permission is granted by the chief minister.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.