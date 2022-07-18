Filmmaker Kunjila Mascillamani who has been protesting against the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy's decision not to include her film 'Asangadithar' in the 3rd Women's International Film Festival in Kozhikode has lashed out at the academy chairman for infantalising women who hold strong political views.

“Infantalising women with strong political views is a strategy used for long. History will tell you that women who expressed their points clearly have been called mad or have been labelled drug addicts,” she told Manorama News.

Renjith had recently branded Kunjila's protest at the venue as 'mischief'.

She added that Ranjith has been lying about many facts revolving around the film festival. “Ranjith has said it is not possible to showcase a film from an anthology at the film festivals. However, it was brought to my notice that one such film was shown at a film festival in the past. Also, Renjith had claimed that the police and not the academy nor the state government was responsible for having me whisked away from the venue of the festival. That is a lie. I have taken note of the number of academy delegates who attended the film festival,” Kunjila added.

She alleged that Renjith's anti-women stand is very evident from his mannerisms and his stand in the actor assault case, among others. “It is also evident in his films,” she said.

She added that Ranjith was not fit to remain as chair of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. “When I asked him about my direction skills for the film 'Asangadithar', he told me that he has no idea. I challenge him to learn film-making from me for an year,” Kunjilla said.

Speaking about her protest, Kunjilla said she was pained at the insult faced by K K Rema at the hands of the government. “My protest is against the insult K K Rema has faced and the insult I am facing from the government for refusing to film my movie at the film festival. Here, in both cases, a woman is the affected party,” she said.

She also questioned Ranjith's politics in dragging the Women in Cinema Collective into the controversy. “During the festival, I spoke to Anjali Menon, who clearly expressed her solidarity to me. Ranjith should clarify his politics behind dragging the WCC in this matter,” she said.