Bhupinder Singh, who crooned several classic Bollywood tracks, no more

Veteran playback singer, ghazal maestro and musician Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said.

"He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time," a grieving Mitali told IANS.

The last rites of the 82-year-old singer was performed at Oshiwara Crematorium.

Born in Amritsar and starting his career with All India Radio in the 1950s, Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like 'Mausam', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Ahista Ahista', 'Dooriyan', 'Haqeeqat', and many more.

Some of his famed songs are 'Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga', (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, Manna Dey), 'Dill Dhoondhta Hai, Phir Wohi', 'Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta', (multiple singers), and many more.

It was the renowned Bollywood music director Madan Mohan, who first recognised his singing talent and gave him aich-needed break as a playback singer with the 'Haqeeqat' film number.

Later, Bhupinder Singh sung for most of the top music composers during the 1960s-2000s, giving many hit songs, and also played guitar and violin for many songs, besides singing in other Indian languages.

After his marriage with Mitali Choudhary, a Bangladeshi singer almost 45 years ago, the singer-couple joined hands and combined voices to release a series of musical albums of ghazals and soft classical songs.

Other well-known songs by Bhupinder Singh include 'Aane Se Uske Ayi Bahar' (with Rafi),

'Duniya Chhute, Yaar Na Chutte' ('Dharam Kaanta', with Rafi, composed by Naushad Ali), 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera, Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai' ('Aitbaar', with Asha Bhonsale, composer Bappi Lahiri).

Then there's 'Beeti Na Bitayi Raina' ('Parichay', composer R. D. Burman), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ('Kinara', composer R. D. Burman), 'Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein' ('Gharaonda', music Jaidev), 'Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye' (Masoom - music R. D. Burman), 'Kabhi Kisiko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta' ('Ahista Ahista', music Khayyam), 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' ('Dooriyan', music Jaidev).