Nivin Pauly's 'Mahaveeryar' is No 1 anticipated film on IMDB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Mahaveeryar poster
There will be a lot of time travel in 'Mahaveeryar' which is a fantasy action movie. Movie poster: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

Mahaveeryar, a fantasy and time-travel movie starring Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali, will hit theatres on July 21. There is a lot of anticipation around the film as this is Nivin Pauly's third collaboration with director Abrid Shine, after '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju'.

The film is also Nivin Pauly's first theatrical release after two and a half years. Now, we hear that 'Mahaveeryar' is the most anticipated movie on IMDB, even beating other films involving big stars, including Vikram's 'Cobra', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and 'Brahmastra'.

“The script has been conceptualised in such a way that it can be presented among an international audience,” says Asif Ali in a promotional video of the film.

The film is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly and P S Shamnas under the Pauly Junior Pictures and Indian Movie Makers banner.

Award-winning cinematographer Chandru Selvaraj has helmed the camera for the film, which also stars Lal, Lalu Alex, Sidhique, Shanvi Sreevasthava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Malika Sukumaran, Sudheer Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmarajan, Ratheesh, among others.

