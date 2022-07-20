Actor Nithya Menen, who was last seen in 'Modern Love Hyderabad', has quashed rumours of her marriage with a leading actor in Mollywood. Responding to Manoramaonline, the actor clarified that there was no truth to the rumours that were being circulated on social media and urged the media to exercise caution while reporting such stories.



The news was first published by a national news daily. "There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that are spreading on social media. I wish the media would take the effort to verify the truth before publishing such stories," the actor said.

The actor also maintained that she is busy focusing on her work. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming movie 19 (1)(A), featuring herself, Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran. The first teaser of the film was released by Disney + Hotstar on Tuesday. The movie is a political drama directed by debutant Indu V.

Nithya, who debuted as a child artiste with the French-Indian film 'The Monkey Who Knew Too Much', entered Mollywood through director K P Kumaran's movie 'Aakasha Gopuram' which featured Mohanlal in the lead. The curly haired beauty has acted in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi and has received critical appreciation for her performances over the years.