Soorarai Pottru's success is the result of great teamwork: Aparna Balamurali

Aparna Balamurali, winner of the National Award for Best Actress in a feature film, believes the recognition Soorarai Pottru and her character in the movie, Bommi, have received is the result of great teamwork. Director Sudha Kongara's leadership and vision also played a significant role, said Aparna.

Talking to media after her win, the actor said: "I knew nothing when I entered this industry. There's still a lot left to learn and I want to keep giving the audience quality characters."

Expressing utmost happiness at the win, she said: "Quite frankly, I am overwhelmed. This morning, I left home slightly tensed about the announcement. I tried not to pay much heed to it and came to the sets of 'Utharam' (Aparna's next, for which she was shooting when the awards were announced). Director Sudha mam wanted to win this award. She worked really hard on this project. I am standing here because of the faith Sudha mam placed in me. This entire experience feels surreal."

The young architect-turned-actor believes she has a lot more to learn about cinema and has just started on her journey. Trolling herself, Aparna said: "My entry into cinema was unexpected. Like my character says in Maheshinte Prathikaram, 'Chechikku ithinepati valya dharana illa' (I do not know much about what's happening and am winging it). I want to make a lot of good movies and play quality characters. Thank you so much everyone. I am in a different world now to be honest."

Talking about her character Bommi in Soorarai Pottru, she said: Sudha mam gave me ample time to prepare for the role. I received a lot of training for the film. It was Virumandi sir who taught me to speak in Madurai slang. There was also a woman from Madurai there to help me throughout the project."

Soorarai Pottru's success belongs to the teamwork behind it, with Sudha mam captaining the ship from the very beginning, said the actor. "The film is a raw portrayal of the life of a married couple and I am blessed to have been one half of that couple," she added.