Actress Anjali Nair welcomes baby girl

Actress Anjali Nair gave birth to a baby girl. The actress had shared the news on social media. “Life is full of surprises, like the new member who just arrived in our family. It’s a girl. We need your blessings,”—Anjali wrote. Her marriage to assistant director Ajith Raju happened last November. For Anjali and Ajith, this is their second marriage.

Ajith Raju is an ad filmmaker who also works as an assistant director in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. He assisted Lal Jose in ‘Nalpathiyonnu.’ He is all set to direct his first film. He has also worked in a few Tamil films.

Anjali who has acted in over 125 films in various South Indian languages became popular with 'Drishyam 2'. Some of her major films include '5 Sundarikal', 'ABCD', 'Laila O Laila', 'Kammatipaadam', 'Kanal', 'Oppam', 'Pulimurugan', 'Take off', 'Drishyam 2', 'Kaaval', 'Annaatthe', 'Araattu' etc.

She has made a mark with her different roles and acting style. Anjali has played various mother roles as well as supporting roles and her daughter Avni is also active in the field of acting