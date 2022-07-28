Actress Ashwathy Babu, friend previously held for possessing drugs

Serial actress Ashwathy Babu and her friend Naufal who were taken into custody for reckless driving in an inebriated state on Tuesday, had been caught with MDMA in 2018, according to police. Ashwathy had also been arrested in Dubai in 2016 for possessing and consuming drugs, as per reports.

Those close to the couple say that despite being warned, the duo have not yet stopped taking drugs. The police also claim that Aswathy was involved in immoral activities for money.

The actress ahas a history of serving time at an observation home following her involvement in crime as a minor.

The 26-year-old actress is a native of Thumba Aarattuvazhi. According to the police, they had procured MDMA drugs for personal use and not to sell.

On Tuesday, Naufal and Ashwathy were arrested by the Thrikkakara police for reckless driving. Naufal had driven the car in a highly dangerous manner on the road stretching from Cusat Junction to Thrikkakara temple. When the locals tried to stop the vehicle at Thrikkakara, he swerved the car and tried to escape, though he couldn't get very far as his tyre had burst. The couple had tried to escape on foot, but were nabbed by the police who reached the spot.