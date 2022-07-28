Karthi shaves off beard after six years, says getting out of comfort zone is scary

Tollywood hero Karthi has sported a cleanshaven look almost after six years. Posting the picture of his new look on his social media page, Karthi wrote, “Getting out of the comfort zone is quite scary but once you do it, its not so bad.”

Karthi had sported a beard in lots of movies including blockbusters like Dev and Kaithi. The movies in which he appeared in a bearded look had become superhits too.

Meanwhile, the actor’s fans are clearly thrilled and are curious to know whether Karthi had changed his look for a new movie. Karthi will next be seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. In the movie, he plays the role of 'Vantiyadevan'. The multi starrer mega budget movie is slated to hit the screens on 30 September. 'Viruman' and 'Sardar' too are his upcoming projects.

Karthi who entered the cinema industry as actor Suriya’s younger brother, was soon able to carve a niche for himself. His character in 'Paruthiveeran' showcased his incredible range as an actor. He then went on to surprise his audience by playing different types of characters.

'Madras', 'Payya', 'Naan Mahaan Alla', 'Kaithi', 'Siruthai', 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru' and 'Sulthan' are some of Karthi’s super hit films.