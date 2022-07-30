Actor Ajith wins four gold, two bronze at Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship

Kollywood super star Ajith won four gold medals and two bronze medals at the 47th Tamil Nadu Rifle Shooting Championship. He took part in the 10 metres, 25 metres and 50 metres pistol shooting categories that were held in Trichy on Wednesday. Ajith had also won six gold medals at the shooting championship that was held last year at Chennai.

In 2019, Ajith came second in the Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship that was held in Coimbatore. He had secured the second position in the 45th edition of the championship beating around 850 contestants from various districts.

Ajith Kumar is known for passionately pursuing his interests and hobbies outside movies. The actor had developed an interest in shooting since he was in the National Cadet Corps during his school days. Besides shooting, Ajith has tried his hands in photography and racing too.