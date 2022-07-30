‘Kaduva’ which hit theatres nearly a month ago, will start streaming on Amazon Prime from August 4. The movie, which stars Prithviraj and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, revolves around a plantation owner who has to overcome several challenges in his life.

Ever since the project was announced, the filmmakers have been facing legal tussles, especially over the film’s content. A Pala native Kuruvinalkunnel Jose aka Kuruvachan and his family also alleged that the movie was based on their life and had appealed in the Court to stay the film’s release fearing people would defame the family.

Based on the petition, the Censor Board had sought Shaji Kailas’s team to alter the name of the protagonist following which it was changed to Kaduvakunnel Kuriachan.

However, Pala native Kuruvachan has now approached the High Court claiming that the makers have only changed the protagonist’s name as per the Censor Board's directive, in India and have retained the character’s original name in theatres world wide, including New Zealand, USA and UAE. The petitioner has, reportedly, submitted all these details with records in the court.

The setback comes at a time when the makers have announced the OTT release date of the film.