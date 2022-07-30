Why Bollywood's most desirable pick 'M4Marry' icon Vijay Devarakonda

‘M4Marry’ brand ambassador Vijay Devarakonda hit headlines recently after Bollywood starlets Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen swooning over the Telugu actor during an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’.

When Karan asked Sara whom she would like to date today, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress said she would definitely date Vijay. Jhanvi, who is making her debut in Telugu in the Vijay Devarakonda-starrer ‘Jana Gana Mana’ also admitted to having a crush on the actor.

Soon, both Sara and Jhanvi, were sharing jokes and teasing each other saying that they both can’t be ‘sharing the same slice of cheese’.

Vijay, who is very popular in South India, has been the brand ambassador of ‘M4Marry’ for some years now. ‘M4Marry’ is Malayala Manorama’s matrimonial portal, catering mainly to South Indian customers. Vijay was first roped in as the portal’s brand ambassador in 2019 and has been featured in several of the portal’s ad campaigns since then. The ads usually focus on family happiness and send out a message that weddings are a family affair. It also highlights how marriages are a union of not only two inviduals, but also families.

Meanwhile Ananya Pandey, who arrived as a guest for the ‘Koffee With Karan’ show alongside Vijay Devarakonda in another episode, also jokingly said she would not mind being in the same platter, hinting that even she finds the actor very appealing.

Vijay, will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Liger’ directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The big-budget film has Vijay playing a mixed martial arts (MMA) boxer with a stutter.. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star had recently did a bold photo shoot for the movie, which will also have an extended cameo by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.