Cinepolis, Kerala's first megaplex, reopens to public after five years

Cinepolis, the first megaplex in Kochi located at Centre Square Mall, has reopened to the public on Monday after five long years. The megaplex was shut down in 2017 for functioning without a no-objection certificate from the fire and safety department.

Now, according to Cinepolis Kochi officials, the megaplex theatres have reopened after obtaining all the documents and ensuring that all safety aspects are in place.

As per reports, the company, which is owned by a Mexican film exhibition group, has spent Rs 7 crore for the maintenance and renovation work of the megaplex.

'Paappan' directed by Joshiy and starring Suresh Gopi, and 'Malayankunju' starring Fahadh Faasil were the first movies screened here after the theatres reopened on Monday.

Why people prefer Cinepolis to other theatres

The decision to shut down Cinepolis in 2017 was a big blow to film lovers who enjoyed the experience of visiting the megaplex for movies. So, what made the place stand out from the rest of the theatres in town?

Cinepolis boasts of 11 theatres, including three in the VIP category. All the theatres boasted of state-of-the-art facilities and overall could accommodate 1,500 people at a time.

Those who love to binge on something while watching movies at theatres, would definitely vote for the popcorns being sold here. Though a bit pricey, the popcorns are available in different flavours and are definitely one of the best served here.

The megaplex also offers several high-standard facilities, including spacious lobbys and international ticket counters.