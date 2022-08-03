Jayaram did something unimaginable to look shorter in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’: Karthi

Chennai: Showering praises on actor Jayaram, with whom he worked on director Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', actor Karthi said only Jayaram could be called an actor while Jayam Ravi and he were only at the 'a' of acting.

At an event where the first single of the film was recently launched, Karthi said, "Making this film was such an enterprising experience. Jayam Ravi, Jayaram sir and I were the only ones who have been together for the longest time for this film.

"It is a blessing to work with someone like Jayaram sir. Ravi and I would tell this to each other often. 'Only he (Jayaram) is an actor and we are just at the 'a' of acting.' Such a talent!"

"I won't disclose the secret but here is an interesting fact. The character Jayaram sir plays on screen -- Nambi -- is five-and-a-half feet in height. But Jayaram sir is six-and-a-half feet. To bring down his height to five-and-a-half feet, he has done something unimaginable in this film."

Turning to Jayaram, Karthi stated, "We are blessed sir."

The first part of the two-part film, which is based on the classic novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by legendary writer Kalki, releases on September 30 this year.