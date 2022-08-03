Vijay Sethupathi replaces Rana Daggubati, to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Vijay Sethupathi who is very busy signing up for a couple of mega projects has reportedly bagged the role of a villain in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Though it was initially only a speculation, now there are reports that the role has been confirmed.

The actor is expected to join the sets of the movie which will start rolling by the end of August. Though the makers had initially planned to cast Rana Dagubati, the villain in ‘Baahubali’, for the film, the actor had to back out citing ill-health and other acting commitments. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan himself suggested that Vijay be cast in the film.

The movie directed by Atlee, is expected to hit theatres next year. The film will feature an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara and several actors from the North and South Indian industries.

Vijay Sethupathi has been receiving a lot of praise for his performances, especially as a villain in the past couple of months. Recently, the actor had appeared in Kamal Haasan’s villain. He has also been roped to play a villain in ‘Pushpa’, alongside Fahadh.