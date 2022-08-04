Actress Mala Parvathi’s mother passed away

Dr K Lalitha, the mother of actress Mala Parvathy passed away on Thursday morning at Pattom SUT Hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on 12 July after being diagnosed with cancer in the liver.

“My mother bids adieu! She died at 5.48 am at Pattom SUT Hospital. She was undergoing treatment since 12 July. She was diagnosed with secondaries in her liver on the same day. The disease was in its advanced stage. We got only 22 days to be with her and tend to her,” Mala Parvathy wrote on her social media page.

Dr Lalitha was a retired professor and head of the department of gynaecology at SAT Hospital.

She had been working at SUT Hospital after retiring.

Dr Lalitha who secured admission in the fourth batch at Thiruvananthapuram medical college, in 1954, had passed the course with the fourth rank.

She then chose gynaecology for her post-graduation.

In the beginning, she had worked in the state health service.

It was in 1964 that she joined Thiruvananthapuram medical college. In 1992, Dr Lalitha retired from SAT Hospital.

CV Thrivikraman who was the secretary of Vayalar Ramavarma trust was her husband.

Lakshmi Manu, S Kumaran and Mala Parvathy are her children.

The funeral will be held at 5.30 pm at Shantikavadam.