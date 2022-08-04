Here's why 'boycott Alia Bhatt' is trending hours before 'Darlings' release

'Darlings' directed by Jasmeet K Reen and starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is releasing in Netflix on Friday. There is a lot of intrigue around the movie, especially after trailer of the film was released last week.

However, now netizens are asking to boycott the film, which is also produced by Alia Bhatt along with Gauri Khan and Gaurav Varma, under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. According to them, the movie promotes domestic violence and sends out the wrong message to people.

Alia plays Badrunissa Shaik, who tortures her husband after locking him up, in the dark comedy. While many called out Alia for acting in and producing the film, others said there would have been a huge hue and cry if the roles were reversed in the movie.