Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Ekakini' director G S Panicker passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2022 12:50 PM IST
G S Panicker
G S Panicker has helmed a couple of movies based on works of literature. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

Director G S Panicker, who directed and produced seven films in Malayalam and other languages, passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was battling cancer for some time now and was treatment at a medical college there.

G S Panicker is most famous for his debutant work 'Ekakini' released in 1976, featuring Shobha, Indra Balan and Ravi Menon in the lead roles. The movie, which won several awards including the best film, is considered to be the first road movie in Malayalam. The movie has been based on M T Vasudevan Nair's short story titled 'Karutha Chandran'.

He has also helmed other movies based on works of literature, including Sethu's famous novel 'Pandavapuram. 'Sahyante Makan' was based on Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon's work. 'Prakrithi Manohari', Bhoothapandi, 'Vasarashaya' are his other films.

RELATED ARTICLES

According to reports, he had plans to direct a movie in 2018, but that did not take off. Panicker was a Thiruvananthapuram native.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.