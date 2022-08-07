Neeta Pillai thrilled to have played a young IPS officer in ‘Pappan’

Young actress Neeta Pillai is enjoying a golden run at the box office as her latest release ‘Pappan’ starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role is running in packed theatres. In the movie helmed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy, Neeta plays the role of fierce ACP Vincy Abraham who is also Suresh Gopi’s daughter. The Malayali movie lovers surely loved Neeta’s performance in the movie and are showering her with love and appreciation.

Mass and Class

For Neeta, Pappan was not just a character in her movie. If Suresh Gopi was Pappan in the movie, director Joshiy has been a beloved mentor for the young actress in her real life. Neeta says she got an unexpected call from producer David Kachappilly, offering her a meaty role in the film. The producer told her that it was the director himself who suggested her name for essaying Vincy’s character. Later, Joshiy called her to narrate the story. “Before narrating the plot, he had told me that it was a heavy character and that I should study the script well. It was only later that script writer Shaan called me and explained everything in detail. Joshiy sir was really friendly. He would enact all the scenes to make it easier for us. Besides, he would patiently correct us if there is a mistake. Suresh Gopi sir and Vijayaraghvan sir were really helpful on the sets. Just as in the film, Gokul Suresh was like a sibling on the sets too. Everyone, except me, enjoyed a fabulous shooting experience, without any tension or stress,” says Neeta with a smile.

Bold characters

Neeta confesses that she had prepared a lot to become Vincy Abraham. “I tried to be perfect when it came to the body language or dialogue delivery. I met many police officers to observe their mannerisms. Besides, I watched lots of police movies and series in many languages. I have referred the police characters in these movies while preparing to become Vincy. Moreover, I got a chance to spend a week with DIG Ajitha Beegum. She and her husband Satheesh sir are IPS officers in the Kerala cadre. I observed them to learn the body language and how police officers deals with the civilians. All these have helped me essay Vincy Abraham with ease,” notes Neeta.

Family

Neeta’s family hails from Thodupuzha. Her father PN Vijayan is a retired engineer and her mother Manjula D Nair is manager at Federal Bank. Her sister Maneesha Pillai works in Melbourne.

Neeta noticed the audition call for Abrid Shine’s campus drama ‘Poomaram’ when she was home for her last semester holidays. She was then studying for MS in petroleum engineering in the United States. She was selected into the film and played the character of Irene. Neeta says she hasn’t committed any new films after ‘Pappan’. However, the actress is listening to stories and scripts.