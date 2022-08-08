Mumbai: Six-time world champion, Olympic Games medallist and Rajya Sabha MP M C Mary Kom and international footballer Sunil Chhetri took the hotseat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' to answer the questions asked by host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

During a conversation laced with banter, Chhetri quoted a line from one of the songs from Big B's hit film 'Mr Natwarlal': "Mar gaya? Lekin aap to zinda ho?" (translated as ‘dead, but you are alive’). To this, Bachchan responded by saying: "Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu?"

Chhetri also showed some of his football tricks during the show. Meanwhile, the two celebrity guests took home Rs 12.5 lakh for answering a question asked during the show.

The question was: "People who work and live near which forest worship Bonbibi, a goddess who they believe protects them from tigers?"

The duo had to choose from the list -- Bandipur, Ranthambore, Sunderbans and Kanha, following which they chose Sunderbans.

The money will be shared respectively by the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation and The Voice of Stray Dogs. The game had to end here because the time was up and the host could not ask the Rs 25 lakh question.