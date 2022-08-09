Actor Soori clarifies about temple remark, says his words were misconstrued

Chennai: Clarifying that he was not against temples and that he himself was a big devotee of Goddess Meenakshi, actor Soori said that his statement that providing education to the poor was better than building a 1000 temples had been misconstrued by some.

Participating in a press conference called by the 'Viruman' team, Soori said, "I am a big devotee of Amman (Goddess Meenakshi). In fact, whenever I speak at any public function, I begin by starting off from Goddess Meenakshi."

At the Viruman audio launch event that was held in Madurai, I said, "Providing a poor person with education is better than building a 1000 temples or anna chettrams (Places that offer free food).

"Some people seem to have misunderstood it," said the actor, whose real name is Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy.

Urging people to not get offended by the statement, the 44-year-old actor said, "I am not against any temple. I did not intend to hurt anyone. I am someone who prays to God. In fact, I am a devout devotee of Meenakshi amman."

"All my hotels in Madurai are called Amman. Please don't mistake me. I am someone who does not have an education and therefore understands its significance. There have been occasions when I have been broken hearted because of not having an education.

"Therefore, I believe everybody must have access to education. The other day, several fans had turned up at the venue. I thought that was the best platform to emphasise on the need to provide education. In fact, this is not even my statement. This is what Mahakavi Bharathiyar said. He wanted to emphasise the importance of providing education and made such a statement and I, realising its significance, recalled it.

"I did not have any ulterior motive in making that statement. Even now, I say, everybody needs education. Goddess Meenakshi will grant everybody education and I pray for it," he signed off.

Soori rose to fame after his role in the film 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' in 2009, in which the scene involving a parotta eating challenge earned him the nickname Parotta Soori.

He gained the spotlight for his outstanding performance in film like 'Porali', 'Sundarapandian, 'Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam', 'Pandiya Naadu', 'Jilla','Rajini Murugan' and 'Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae'

Soori will next be seen in 'Viruman' and 'Viduthalai'