Institute of Management in Government (IMG) director and lyricist K Jayakumar, he is always praying that no one approaches him to pen lyrics for films. And even if someone approaches him, he hopes that it gets called off.

In the recent past, most of the people who approached him to write lyrics for films had little knowledge about the language despite being pure Malayalees. Neither the director nor the music director had any knowledge about the Malayalam language. They hadn’t heard about a good Malayalam film song or even read any books. Recently a group came and said they didn’t want the first stanza and only required the second stanza of the music composition. When he asked them what they meant by pallavi, they demonstrated by singing and he realized that they didn’t have much knowledge about that either.

He was conferring an award instituted by the MBS Youth Choir in the name of musician M B Srinivasan to lyricist Rafeeq Ahmed at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.

