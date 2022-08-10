Kunchacko Boban says he rejected lead role in 'Android Kunjappan'

Actor Kunchacko Boban confessed that he had rejected the lead role in the super hit film ‘Android Kunjappan’. He added that one’s decisions may not always be right and that he had asked for the role in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ to make it up for his loss. The actor was speaking at a press meet as part of the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’.

“We have no doubts that the audience would enjoy ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ in the theatres as we are confident that it is a good movie. Lots of talented people have worked behind this. All of you might have watched Ratheesh Pothuval’s ‘Android Kunjappan’. That film was way ahead of its time. Ratheesh is a director who made a unique theme into a simple film that could be enjoyed by everyone. Santhosh T Kuruvilla is the producer of that movie. When the same team approached me with another movie, I was sure that people would love it,” said Kunchacko Boban.

Kunchacko Boban said that he had said ‘no’ to ‘Android Kunjappan’. However, that movie turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. “I am someone who learned from experience that not all decisions may be right. I have had many such experiences. If I recognise talented people, I have no qualms in asking them for work, even if it is late. So, I requested Ratheesh to make a movie with me and that is how this movie happened. Before this, I had asked the makers of ‘Nayattu’ to cast me in it. That turned out to be one of the best films in my career. I believe that this movie too would be like that,” noted the actor.

Kuchacko essays the role of Rajeevan in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’. Interestingly, the audience would see the actor in a unique avatar. The actor said that he was sure that the film and his character would entertain all kinds of audience. “When ‘Niram’ and Aniyathipravu’ released, I had the image of a chocolate boy. Since that day, women have mostly been my fans. However, that has changed a lot now. After the song got released, men, irrespective of their ages, began asking me the ‘brand’ that I had had before dancing like that. They began seeing me as a younger brother. As an actor, all these give me immense happiness. Moreover, it gives me incredible energy to move forward. When we try to become part of good films by breaking stereotypes, you will get amazing films and characters,” says Kuchacko.

The actor said he was extremely happy and grateful that all types of audience had been loving his movies and characters. He added that this gave him a responsibility as an actor. “I wish to justify it through good films and roles. Cinema is a medium meant to be enjoyed. I can firmly say that the audience would love ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’ and my character Rajeevan,” noted the actor.