Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty gets injured while shooting for 'Indian Police Force'

IANS
Published: August 11, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar in 'Indian Police Force'. Photo: Instagram | theshilpashetty
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting on a wheelchair. The actress got injured during a shoot and in the picture she can be seen smiling and expressing her positive attitude.

She captioned the picture with a laughing emoji: "They said. Roll camera action- 'break a leg!' I took it literally."

Shilpa further shared that she won't be able to work for six weeks but will be back again very soon after her recovery.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (remember me in your prayers)... Prayers always work."

Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop-based web show 'Indian Police Force' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Isha Talwar.

She keeps sharing BTS moments on her social media handle. Shilpa is also part of Sonal Joshi's directorial 'Sukhee'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.