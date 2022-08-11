Kunchacko Boban and his family watched the first-day first show of 'Nna Than Case Kodu'. While the actor and crew came in the morning, his wife and son came later. On seeing his father Izahaak instantly shifted to his arms.

The film directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval is one of the big-budget films in Kunchacko Boban’s career. The film depicts the life of people in villages as well as a socially relevant theme with satirical tones.

The film is produced by Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of SDK Frames. Kunchacko Boban has also co-produced the film under the banner of Kunchacko Productions and Udaya Pictures. Sherin Racheal Santosh has also co-produced the film. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil actress Gayathri Sankar (think 'Super Deluxe' and 'Vikram'). Unnimaya and Basil Joseph are the other actors in the film.