Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Kunchacko Boban's son Izahaak is all smiles as he visits theatre with father

Our Correspondent
Published: August 11, 2022 06:08 PM IST
Kunchacko Boban with family
On seeing his father, Izahaak instantly shifted to his arms. Video stills | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

Kunchacko Boban and his family watched the first-day first show of 'Nna Than Case Kodu'. While the actor and crew came in the morning, his wife and son came later. On seeing his father Izahaak instantly shifted to his arms.

The film directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval is one of the big-budget films in Kunchacko Boban’s career. The film depicts the life of people in villages as well as a socially relevant theme with satirical tones.

The film is produced by Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of SDK Frames. Kunchacko Boban has also co-produced the film under the banner of Kunchacko Productions and Udaya Pictures. Sherin Racheal Santosh has also co-produced the film. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of Tamil actress Gayathri Sankar (think 'Super Deluxe' and 'Vikram'). Unnimaya and Basil Joseph are the other actors in the film.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.