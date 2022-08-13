Mollywood celebs join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoist tricolour at their homes

Several celebrities in Mollywood joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, by hoisting the Indian national flag at their residences. The campaign is being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

On Saturday, actor Mohanlal hoisted the national flag at his residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. The actor said that he was proud to be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He added that the campaign would help unite people and pledge their love towards the country.

Actor Mammootty, also hoisted the flag at his house in Kochi. The picture was posted on social media. Major Ravi, who is known for directing quite a handful of patriotic movies like 'Keerthi Chakra' and 'Kandahar', also posted a video of the national flag flying at full mast at his house. He captioned it, “My home ....me my wife and Arjun lives here ... Happy independence day to all... Jaihind.”.

Actor Suresh Gopi, who was recently seen in hit film 'Paapan', also hoisted the flag at his home in Sasthamangalam along with his family. Meanwhile, actor Jayaram took to social media to post a video of the national flag flying at his residence with 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background. Under the video, he wrote, “India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. Proud to have lived 57 years in this country,” he said while wishing everyone an Independence Day in advance.

Har Ghar Tiranga

The central government aims to have the national flag hoisted at more twenty crore homes in the country. The campaign headed by the central Home Ministry will be coordinated in the states by the Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors in the union territories.