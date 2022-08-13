Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's next holiday destination is Spain

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who have been making headlines for the past couple of months, announced they were heading to Barcelona, where they plan to spend a couple of days holidaying.

Vignesh himself posted a picture of the duo on a flight.

“After a continuous streak of work work work ! Here we take sometime for ourselves ! Barcelona, here we come!!,” he wrote. In another picture, he wrote, “Enroute Barcelona, with my wifey!”

Nayanthara looks adorable in the pictures. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on Vignesh's lap. In another picture, Vignesh can be seen kissing his lady love's hand.

The duo had spent their honeymoon in Thailand, a few days after their wedding on June 9. The couple had also arrived in Kerala to visit Nayanthara's ailing mother as she could not make it to their wedding in Mahabalipuram. After heading back to Chennai, the two got busy working on their pending projects. Netflix had recently released the teaser of the wedding documentary, directed by Gautham Menon. The documentary has been titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'.

Nayanthara will be seen in Alphone Puthren's 'Gold' which is slated to be an Onam release. She has signed up for a new project on her 75th film, which has been tentatively titled 'Lady Superstar 75'. Actor Jai and veteran Sathyaraj will also be seen in the movie.