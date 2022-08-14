Trailer of ‘Theerppu’ starring Prithviraj and Indrajith excites viewers

The trailer of ‘Theerppu’ starring Prithviraj, Indrajith and Vijay Babu in the lead roles is out. The trailer comes with the tagline ‘Verdicts and Beyond’. Stars like Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar and Hanna Reji Koshy too are also part of the cast.

Interestingly, ‘Theerppu’ boasts of some big names both behind the camera and on screen. The movie is directed by ‘Kammarasambhavam’ fame Ratheesh Ambat. Meanwhile, Murali Gopi pens the screenplay of the movie. Interestingly, this is the film that has been written by Murali Gopi after the blockbuster ‘Lucifer’. Murali Gopi had once said that the film, which is touted as a thriller, is experimental and allegorical in nature.

The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Babu for the banner of Friday Films. The film was shot in 48 days by strictly following the Covid 19 protocols. Meanwhile, the makers would announce the release date soon.