Actor Nazriya says she won't board Thai Airways again. Here's why

Actor Nazriya Fahadh, who was last seen in Anta Sundaraniki, a romantic comedy opposite actor Nani, recently took to Instagram hitting out against the services of the Thai airways.

In her post, she said that she would never be taking Thai airways again due to the bad experience she faced from the airline and staff.

She also said she has never under gone a similar experience till date flying other airlines. As per the post, the actor's bag went missing during the flight. However, when she reached out to the staff, they did not care enough.

'@thaiairways the worst! I've never had such an awful experience with an airline n staffs. missing bags n when you try to reach for help, they really don't care . Never taking the amazing @thaiairways in my life again :)," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Recently, the actor had posted a couple of pics celebrating Fahadh's 40th birthday with the couple's friends. Nazriya received rave reviews for her performance in her Telugu debut 'Anta Sundaraniki, though the film did not do very well in the box office. She has not yet revealed if she will soon be part of any upcoming projects.