Shane Nigam condemns fake online movie critics

Shane Nigam has spoken vehemently against online vloggers who review films. The actor thinks they are only doing this for money and has opined that they shouldn’t destroy good films. He also appealed to the audience to ban such online fake film critics.

“These online reviewers I mentioned have already started reacting to my criticism. That shows that whatever I said was true. Everyone knows that you are doing this for money. Please think of other alternatives to make money. Don’t ruin good films. Please ban fake film critics,” wrote the actor.

A few vloggers had come down heavily on the actor’s previous film, ‘Ullasam’. The actor noticed these videos and publicly pulled them up. The actor also observed that most people are reviewing films without understanding the medium properly. He said the same people who ridiculed the movie will start saying positive things if you pay them more money.

Earlier, during the promotion of 'Kudukku 2025', actor Shine Tom Chacko had hit out against a section of media for mocking him and words. He said he was hurt that his comments were twisted and used as trolls. He also hit out against those who accused him of arriving for movie promotions in an ineberiated state.