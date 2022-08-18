After Prithviraj, now Fahadh Faasil is proud owner of Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus is in news not just for its sales but also for being coveted by the rich and the famous. Some of the country’s biggest businessmen and superstars own this expensive Lamborghini model. the latest to join the club is Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil.

He is only the second Malayalee star to own a Urus, after Prithviraj Sukumaran. The new vehicle has an Alappuzha registration. The ex-showroom price of the vehicle starts at around Rs 3.15 crore. Hailed as a super sports car, this vehicle is one of the fastest SUVs in the world. Built on the MLB Evo platform, the vehicle has a top speed of 305 kmph.

The SUV has a four-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine. This engine produces 650 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque. The Urus takes just 3.6 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph.

Urus, which is also Lamborghini's first SUV, made its global debut in December 2017. The SUV arrived in India in 2018, a year after its launch in the international market.