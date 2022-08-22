Mohanlal fans troll 'Godfather' teaser starring Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan

The much-awaited teaser of ‘Godfather’, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi has been released. The film is an official remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed ‘Lucifer’ headlining Mohanlal and features Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The makers decided to release the action-packed teaser on the eve of the megastar’s birthday.

The film is directed by Mohanraja. Nayanthara reprises Manju Warrier’s role in the original. And Salman Khan repeats Prithviraj’s (who played Gangster Sayed Masood) role. The film which will hit the screens on October 5 is produced by Konidela Productions and Supergood films.

As expected the teaser was heavily criticised by Malayalees. And the comments are hilarious, ranging from “Our Lucifer isn’t like this,” to “Our Lucifer is dead.”

Others also claimed that no actor can replace Mohanlal who essayed the powerful character Stephen Nedumpally with so much finesse. The first 'Godfather' trailer which was released over a month ago was also trolled heavily.

Lucifer which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran was released in Malayalam and Tamil. And the film’s second part was recently announced by the makers.