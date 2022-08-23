Actress Ananya's brother Arjun Gopal ties the knot in Guruvayoor

Actor Arjun Gopal, who was seen in 'Kunjeldho' starring Asif Ali and Shruthi Rajnikanth, got married at function in Guruvayoor. Arjun, who has worked as an RJ and anchor, is the brother of Malayalam actress Ananya.

Madhavi Balagopal is Arjun's wife. According to the actor, they decided to tie the knot in Guruvayoorn as per Madhavi's father's wish.

Madhavi is currently working at a firm in Ernakulam. Ananya in an interview to another channel said she took an immediate liking to her sister-in-law, when she went to meet her as part of the bride seeing ceremony.

The actor said she invited a couple of artists from the cine industry, but not everybody could attend the function, mainly due to film shoot commitments and the heavy rain. Actors Rachana Narayanakutty, actor Asha Sharath and Muktha were present at the event, along with others.

Ananya debuted in Malayalam as a child artist and also went on to win accolades for her roles in films like 'Naadodigal', 'Seniors' and 'Engaeyum Eppothum'. She is also a singer and a former archer. In Malayalam, she was recently seen in Prithviraj-starrer 'Bhramam'. Her father has produced a couple of films in Mollywood.