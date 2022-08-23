This throwback pic of Supriya with Prithviraj will melt your hearts

Former journalist and film producer Supriya Menon's romance with actor Prithviraj was one of the most celebrated weddings of Mollywood in the last decade. Though the two met in Mumbai in 2007, the couple never revealed much about their courtship till a few months prior to their marriage in 2011.

Now, Supriya has posted a cute picture of the two together, presumably one or two years before their marriage.

In the picture, a smiling Supriya can be seen standing alongside a dashing looking Prithviraj. A BMW Z4 can be spotted in the photo too. Apparently the picture was taken on the day Prithviraj purchased the sports car. "Throwback to 2009 or 2010. Can’t remember exact dates. Prithvi was shooting for Pokkiri Raja at that time. This was the day @therealprithvi bought this Z4. I wasn’t in any of the official pics but I was there🤓#throwback#longromance#datingshenanigans," Supriya wrote on Instagram.